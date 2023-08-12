VRES (VRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,462.36 or 1.00019718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

