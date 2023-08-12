Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $410.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.