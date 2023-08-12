VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 149.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 1,153,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VIZIO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VIZIO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.