Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 158,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of -0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 58.35%. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

