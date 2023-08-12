Videndum’s (VID) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 635.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 793.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The firm has a market cap of £255.37 million, a PE ratio of 782.61 and a beta of 0.87. Videndum has a 12 month low of GBX 519.78 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,556 ($19.88).

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

