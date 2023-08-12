VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,479. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

