Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

