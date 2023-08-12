Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.53. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

