Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.59.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
