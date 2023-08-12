Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.