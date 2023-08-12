Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,720 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

