Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

