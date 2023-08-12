Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 53,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $2,326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 98.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $552.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.73 and its 200 day moving average is $473.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

