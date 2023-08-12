Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after buying an additional 1,761,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 982,375 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,176,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.