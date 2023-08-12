Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $3.55 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $357,551.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,412.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00284695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00779992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00534817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00122318 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,391,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

