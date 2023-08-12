Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Position Lessened by Aisling Capital Management LP

Aisling Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,133 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma makes up 10.8% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Verona Pharma by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,073,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,347,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 613,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.18. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at $41,101,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at $41,101,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,902,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 927,913 shares of company stock worth $8,683,836. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

