Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Veritone stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.12. Veritone has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Veritone by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

