VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $125,820.88 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

VeriSign stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.24 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

