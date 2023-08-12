Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,877,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

