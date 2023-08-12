Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, an increase of 955.5% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VBLT

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of VBLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 742,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.76. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.