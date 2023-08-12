Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

