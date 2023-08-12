Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

