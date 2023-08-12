Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average is $209.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

