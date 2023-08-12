Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

