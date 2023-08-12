Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $201.90. 776,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,090. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.