Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lifted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,865,040,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
