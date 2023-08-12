Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 560,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,997,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

