Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 560,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,997,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.