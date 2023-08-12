Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,979. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

