Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,979. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
