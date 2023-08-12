Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.72. 10,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

