Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 140,372.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,097. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

