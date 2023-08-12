Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

