Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89,024.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 253,721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. 538,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

