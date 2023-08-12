Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 2.21% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $395,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $61.70. 2,317,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.