Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.