Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,391. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

