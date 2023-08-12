Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

VFH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 330,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

