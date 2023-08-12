Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $541.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 72.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

