Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ VALU opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $541.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
