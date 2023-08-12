Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLN. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.22. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

