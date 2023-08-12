V2X (NYSE:VVX) PT Raised to $62.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE VVX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 90,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. V2X has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V2X will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $28,115,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of V2X by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in V2X by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

