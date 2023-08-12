V2X (NYSE:VVX) PT Raised to $62.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.
V2X Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE VVX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 90,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. V2X has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V2X will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of V2X
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than V2X
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.