UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

UWM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 807.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.