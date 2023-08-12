UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTime stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of UTime at the end of the most recent quarter.

UTime Price Performance

UTME remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. 199,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. UTime has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

About UTime

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

