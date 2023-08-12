UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 0.6%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 126.75 ($1.62). Approximately 52,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 71,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.63).
UPGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,011.50 ($6,404.47). Insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
