UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 0.6%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 126.75 ($1.62). Approximately 52,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 71,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.63).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPGS

UP Global Sourcing Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at UP Global Sourcing

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.08 million, a PE ratio of 896.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.03.

In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,011.50 ($6,404.47). Insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.