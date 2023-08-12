Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) CEO Paul D. Arling Acquires 7,453 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) CEO Paul D. Arling purchased 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,252.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $9.48 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 181.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 244,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 73.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

