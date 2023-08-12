Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Sells $315,360.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

