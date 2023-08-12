UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 974,662 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $508.17. 2,029,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $470.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

