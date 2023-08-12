United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,242. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

