United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

