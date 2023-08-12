Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

UNP stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

