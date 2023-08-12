Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.49. 2,206,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

