Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.93. 1,600,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,545. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

