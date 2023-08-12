Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,171 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

